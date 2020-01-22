The commission last month published its final report in relation to its data service market inquiry.
The inquiry started in August 2017 and came after complaints from the public over high data prices.
As part of the inquiry the commission received submissions from major operators and consumer rights organisations, in the hope of providing a better understanding of the market and value chain features that result in elevated data prices.
The inquiry found that South Africans were being charged too much for data and the commission called for Vodacom and MTN to reduce prepaid monthly mobile data bundle prices within two months - possibly by between 30% and 50% - or face prosecution in terms of the Competition Act