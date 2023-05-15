New art sculpture unveiled at Agulhas National Park draws visitors’ attention to climate change

The €15 000 (about R310 000) project, funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD) through the Metis Fund and supported by SANParks, was conceptualised to create a unique opportunity for the area’s youth to connect, share and express their concerns about the climate crisis through art.

Guided by artist Hannelie Coetzee, a three-day immersive workshop was conducted to inspire young people to become environmental leaders and to promote sustainable development in the region, through the Overberg Eco Rangers programme, a SANParks youth outreach initiative. The sculpture was then created by Coetzee and symbolises the intersection between art and science.

AFD regional director for southern Africa and country director for South Africa, Audrey Rojkoff, said: “The sculpture is symbolic as it is located in the southernmost tip of Africa. As climate change intensifies, women and men, species are progressively migrating to the poles in search of cooler climates. The location of the sculpture is symbolic, as the Agulhas National Park will eventually become the place where all species meet and are unable to go further. We hope that the sculpture will continue to serve as a reminder for us all, including tourists, to take action to tackle climate change.”

SANParks climate change scientist Professor Wendy Foden said: “We are thrilled to unveil this stunning sculpture at the southernmost tip of Africa. This project is a testament to the power of collaboration between different organisations and individuals who share a common vision for a better world. Being at the southernmost tip of Africa, ANP is a site of enormous global significance for climate change. We hope that this sculpture will inspire people of all ages to appreciate the beauty of nature and to work together to protect it for future generations.”