File photo: Sisonke Mlamla / Cape Argus

Cape Town – A total of 43 arrests have been made since the deployment of 100 new Metro law enforcement officers in Bonteheuwel since July 2, the provincial Department of Community Safety said on Monday. Additionally, there were 372 illegal substances confiscated and seven firearms and ammunition uncovered. The additional deployments also led to 43kg of stolen Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of SA) cables being found and confiscated.

These achievements were praised by Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz, who said: "These officers maintain a visible presence, attend to by-law transgressions and assist with crime-prevention duties in conjunction with the City’s metro police, traffic services and the SAPS.

"This is the second Neighbourhood Safety Team (NST) officially on duty. The City first launched a NST concept in Delft in December 2017 to reduce crime in suburbs identified in the police’s annual crime statistics.

“The Department of Community Safety will further be assisting the City in its crime-fighting initiatives by transferring R4.2 million towards School Resource Officers (SROs) and the creation of safe zones during this financial year.

"Amongst these safe zones is Bonteheuwel Secondary School. Additionally, R4.4 million will be transferred in the 2020/21 financial year and R4.6 million in 2021/22.

“Initiatives such as these are essential in combatting crime and gangsterism, and work alongside the joint operations of the SANDF and SAPS. Only by working Better Together can we ensure the safety of the province.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced earlier that the weekend murder rate had declined from 43 the previous weekend to 25 this past weekend due to the deployment of soldiers in crime hot spots.