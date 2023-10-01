New, convenient medication collection for Elsies River residents

The Elsies River Community Health Centre (day hospital) has announced new medication collection points for qualifying, chronic patients living in the area, starting in October. The service will be available to patients who have been referred to an off-site collection point by a health-care worker, the provincial Health Department said.

“We recognise the need to bring medication collection points closer to our community members’ homes. This will allow residents to save on travelling costs and improve access to health care. “It is important to note that the service is available to people who received a referral from a health-care worker. “If you have not been referred by a health-care worker, you must still visit the clinic to collect your medication,” said Western Cape Health and Wellness spokesperson, Shimoney Regter.

Residents can collect their medication at the following locations: Calvary Baptist Church: Wednesdays 10am to noon

Eureka Street, Eureka Estate. Adriaanse Civic

Fridays 11am to 1pm Adriaanse Civic Centre. Seboa Avenue, Clarkes Estate.

Matroosfontein Civic Wednesdays

1pm to 3pm Matroosfontein Civic Centre. Civic Road. Matroosfontein.

Tehillah (NPO) Seven days a week, 8am to 5pm (after-hours collections can be arranged) Unit 196, 16th Avenue. Leonsdale.