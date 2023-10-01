Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, October 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

New, convenient medication collection for Elsies River residents

Elsies River Community Health Centre. Picture: ANA Archive

Elsies River Community Health Centre. Picture: ANA Archive

Published 2h ago

Share

The Elsies River Community Health Centre (day hospital) has announced new medication collection points for qualifying, chronic patients living in the area, starting in October.

The service will be available to patients who have been referred to an off-site collection point by a health-care worker, the provincial Health Department said.

“We recognise the need to bring medication collection points closer to our community members’ homes. This will allow residents to save on travelling costs and improve access to health care.

“It is important to note that the service is available to people who received a referral from a health-care worker.

“If you have not been referred by a health-care worker, you must still visit the clinic to collect your medication,” said Western Cape Health and Wellness spokesperson, Shimoney Regter.

Residents can collect their medication at the following locations:

Calvary Baptist Church:

Wednesdays

10am to noon

Eureka Street, Eureka Estate.

Adriaanse Civic

Fridays

11am to 1pm

Adriaanse Civic Centre. Seboa Avenue, Clarkes Estate.

Matroosfontein Civic

Wednesdays

1pm to 3pm

Matroosfontein Civic Centre. Civic Road. Matroosfontein.

Tehillah (NPO)

Seven days a week, 8am to 5pm (after-hours collections can be arranged)

Unit 196, 16th Avenue. Leonsdale.

The department advised that if patient’s miss an appointment, their medication would be returned to the CDU depot.

For any enquiries, the facility can be contacted at: 021 931 0211

Cape Times

Related Topics:

Western Cape GovernmentDepartment of HealthCape TownHealth WelfareCape Flats