Cape Town – The Transet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Dredging Services division has embarked on another maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Cape Town to ensure the region provided safe navigational channels and berthing facilities for shipping.
Around 20 000m³ of sand and sediment is expected to be removed during the dredging exercise, which started on October 28. It will restore the design depths leading from the basin to the berths as well as the berth areas alongside South East Quay in the basin.
Dredging will also address localised high spots along the long quay in Duncan Dock.
Dredging is specialised underwater excavation that helps to keep ports and harbours safe and navigable, and is a critical aspect of port maintenance.
Dredged material is pumped into the hopper and can be offloaded by discharging through conical bottom valves.