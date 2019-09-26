An electoral college comprising members of council, members of the executive committee of senate as well as the president and vice-president of the university’s convocation gathered yesterday to elect the institution’s 15th chancellor.
A university alumnus and a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2015, Justice Cameron was elected by an overwhelming majority.
“I am honoured and humbled to have this chance to serve SU and its communities, and look forward to my new tasks,” Justice Cameron said.
Professor Wim de Villiers, rector and vice-chancellor, and chairperson of the electoral college, said: “It is a privilege to have someone of the stature of Judge Edwin Cameron as chancellor of the university. He is a champion for human rights and boasts a distinguished legal career. I look forward to working with him. We also thank our current chancellor, Dr Johann Rupert, for his hard work and assistance during his term, which ends on December 31.”