Clarissa Venter Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A fresh probe into the slapping incident at Sans Souci Girls’ High School has been welcomed by the Chamber of Legal Students, which had asked the Department of Basic Education Department (DBE) to investigate verbal and physical assault of the pupil. The SA Council for Educators (Sace) is today also expected to hold a disciplinary hearing into Afrikaans teacher Clarissa Venter’s conduct. The chamber had complained to the DBE and Sace that the school principal and school governing body (SGB) were not “fair or impartial”. It also comes after criminal charges against Venter, 34, were withdrawn at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in August. In a video which made headlines earlier this year, Venter was seen reprimanding the 16-year-old Grade 9 pupil for not having the correct book and for having her cellphone out in the classroom.

After a short exchange the pupil was seen getting up from her seat and shoving Venter, who in turn slapped her.

The teacher alleges that the girl pushed her and swore at her.

The parent took the matter to the Equality Court, where she is claiming R150 000 in damages.

Yolisa Nocanda, the chamber’s chairperson, said yesterday that after writing to the DBE they were notified last week that an investigation into the school, its SGB and the Western Cape provincial Department of Education (WCED) had begun.

“The chamber lodged a complaint which relates to the verbal abuse and physical assault on a pupil by an Afrikaans teacher.

"We requested the national department to investigate all aspects of the conduct of the principal and the SGB, including choosing the most extreme form of censure for the pupil, their lack of support for her in the aftermath of the event, the role and obligations of the WCED and their failure to protect the pupil’s constitutional rights,” said Nocanda.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The matter is going to the Equality Court. We can't comment further than that.”

Cape Times