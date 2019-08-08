File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The process of making condoms available to pupils has had its challenges, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has said, with misaligned implementation at schools apparent. As a result, the department has now developed new standard operating procedures for condom distribution.

The department’s policy on HIV, STIs and TB, which was approved by the cabinet two years ago as part of a national effort in responding to HIV, STIs and TB, has been in effect since it was gazetted.

It allows for pupils as young a 12 to have discreet access to male and female condoms, and information on how to use the condoms.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the policy was being implemented through two components.

This first is through scripted lesson plans on comprehensive sexuality education, which is an in-class component between Grades 4 and 12. Currently, the department is finalising the development of open source life orientation textbooks for the component.

The second is through school-based sexual and reproductive health services - an out-of-class component.

Mhlanga said a review of progress, in the implementation of the second component policy showed challenges.

“Uneven and misaligned implementation of in-school health services was apparent. In May, the DBE released Standard Operating Procedures for the delivery of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Social Services in the Integrated School Health Programme, to support and strengthen the implementation of component two.

"The focus is now on strengthening systemic societal factors to sustain implementation of the policy, and we call on all custodians and stakeholders to support the DBE in protecting the health and future of our children,” Mhlanga said.

South Africa is the first country in the world to have a policy on HIV and TB emanating from the education sector, and the DBE said the policy was a rights-based policy, consistent with agreements on HIV, STIs and TB, including those related to gender sensitivity and equality, sexual and reproductive health, and rights, among other things.

It hopes to improve access to HIV, STI and TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, and support services.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, said they had been informed that the DBE was in the process of developing models of access to condoms, and developing standard operating procedures.

“Access is not necessarily through schools, but may be at local health clinics. Once finalised, this will be communicated to provincial education departments,” Shelver said.

Cape Times