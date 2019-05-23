African penguin adults at the edge of the Robben Island colony. RB Sherley

How adult penguins fish and the body condition of their chicks are directly linked to local fish abundance, and could potentially inform fishery management, a new study found. Researchers studied an endangered African penguin colony during a rare three-year closure of commercial fisheries around Robben Island, and their findings were published yesterday in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

UCT research lead Kate Campbell said understanding how African penguins forage to feed their chicks in their variable marine environment can help identify conservation measures for these endangered populations.

“A three-year commercial fisheries closure around Robben Island created a unique opportunity to study how African penguins directly respond to natural changes in local abundance of their prey - anchovies and sardines,” she said. The researchers said fishing is often seen to be one of the a big driver of the ocean’s biodiversity loss.

It is so widespread that humans lack an understanding of “natural” relationships between marine predators and prey, and thus the extent to which predators are disrupted by competition from fisheries.

Many marine predators such as penguins are considered indicator species: a species whose success indicates the condition of their habitat.

The researchers estimated fluctuations in prey fish populations over three years within the fisheries closure zone (20km radius around Robben Island) using 12 hydro-acoustic surveys, which detect the presence of anchovies and sardines.

Over the same time period researchers used GPS-temperature-depth loggers to monitor adult penguins’ fishing behaviours for one trip to sea per breeding season. At the Robben Island colony, researchers also measured the diet of breeding adults and the body condition of chicks.

They found that local abundance of anchovy and sardine was linked to African penguin foraging behaviour and chick offspring condition; a common assumption about predator-prey relationships which has rarely been tested in the absence of fishing.

When fish abundance was lower, adults were foraging longer, swimming further and diving more often.

Chick body condition also declined, as finding fish became more challenging for breeding adults.

Dr Richard Sherley of the University of Exeter said: “Variation in foraging behaviour between individuals also increased when prey fish were scarcer.”

“While some ‘superstar’ penguins find food easily, others are less successful. Once food gets harder to find, more individuals will start to struggle and work harder, but they will do so at different rates,” he said.

The results indicate that penguin foraging behaviour and chick condition may be key for local fish abundance, making a case for inclusion in local ecosystem health monitoring.

“Since these short-term changes will likely have knock-on effects for chick survival and penguin population size, they could be used as powerful early warning signs to inform fisheries’ policies and marine conservation,” said Campbell.

CAPE TIMES