New troop or euthanasia for Kataza the baboon

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says there is no other option but to allow Kataza the baboon the opportunity to integrate into a new troop. “The only alternative to the integration is euthanasia, and the SPCA does not and will not support the euthanasia of Kataza,” the SPCA said. The Kommetjie baboon was controversially relocated to join the Zwaanswyk troop in Tokai on August 26 after he was said to have begun to inbreed, causing the troop to splinter and compromising the welfare of all members. The SPCA said it had called an urgent meeting on Monday with the City and other role-players, including Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS), Cape Nature, SANParks, Baboons of the South and Baboon Matters Trust to find a workable solution for Kataza. “We are deeply disappointed to report that the relevant authorities did not attend the meeting. Only Baboons of the South and Baboon Matters Trust attended the meeting. Apologies were received from the City, Cape Nature and HWS.”

“We acknowledge the fact that wild animals that are relocated are stressed and disorientated as they are placed into a foreign environment. However, this is not out of the ordinary. We do, however, believe that a proper management plan needs to be in place to ensure the best chances of success,” said the SPCA.

It gave its assurance that it would not give up on Kataza, even though there was no legal basis to take action at this point. “We are, however, considering all our options. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the SPCA. said

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said the City would host a meeting with interested parties next week to discuss a number of topics, among them, the City’s Baboon Programme.

She said Kataza was being monitored from afar, in accordance with accepted protocols.

“According to the latest update he is still in Tokai, behaving like a dispersing male and it appears that he is slowly integrating into the Tokai Troop.”

