Nganya driven to help unemployed peers obtain driver’s licence

Cape Town - A 27-year-old Mfuleni resident has taken it upon himself to provide free learner’s driving licence lessons to young people in the hope of increasing their chances of finding jobs. Bongolwethu Nganya said that youth unemployment and the high crime rate had prompted him to start the initiative.

“I am currently unemployed and I have been monitoring that a lot of young people who are also unemployed often turn to crime, which is what I am looking to avoid with this initiative. “It’s a small initiative based in Mfuleni and Khayelitsha. The recent crime stats painted a grim picture of these communities with Mfuleni being at the top for the wrong reason, which is murder. “I offer free lessons to anyone who wishes to have a driver’s licence.

I don’t have a registered school because I lack resources but with what I have I am trying to assist where I can,” he said. The 27-year-old said that his wish was for young people to be well equipped to enter the job market. “Many jobs require a driver’s licence. I know it’s not much but it’s a start. I offer Code 10 lessons,” he said.

“It's difficult especially when you don't have enough resources like myself, I struggle a lot, I don't have sponsors so everything comes out of my own pocket, but because I am looking to improve my community, I gladly do it with an open heart,” he said. Khwezi Mngqibisa, 27, a university Civil Engineering student, said that Nganya had been of great assistance to him as he passed his learners with the first attempt. “A lot of people struggle with learners and fail a few times, but I got it right after the first attempt because of his assistance. I am a university student and most jobs require a licence. I am a step closer all thanks to him and he assisted me for free. He is one of the best and is passionate about what he does, he doesn't have much but the little he has, he shares with those in need, I am forever thankful to him,” he said.