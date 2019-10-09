They were there to show support for “M”, who had detailed while testifying in camera how he was allegedly raped and kidnapped by Rodney Beukes, Austin Fritz and Peter John Adams. “M” believed the attack was because he was gay. The case has been in court for about two years.
“M” previously said he was motivated to tell his story to the courts out of fear that he would become the next homosexual murdered in Ceres, following the killing of his friend, David Olyne, who was found tortured and murdered at a dam in Ceres in 2014. His murderer, Christo Oncke, is serving 17 years in prison for the hate crime.
Triangle Project support services manager Sharon Cox said although they were happy with the work of the investigating officer in the case, they were left disappointed when the doctor who treated “M” took the stand.
“What was glaringly obvious and so frustrating was that there is so little experience with victims of male rape in the Ceres area. The doctor had testified that he has been practising in Ceres for six years and in that time he had only ever examined three male rape victims.