Nine held after high-speed chase over alleged robbery at Malmesbury post office
Cape Town – Nine suspects have been arrested after an alleged robbery at a post office in Ilingelethu, Malmesbury.
The swift response from police to a tip-off yesterday led to them spotting a vehicle fitting the description of the getaway car, a Western Cape police spokesperson said.
Following a high-speed chase, nine men aged between 29 and 40 were arrested in a Toyota Quantum. Two unlicensed firearms, a Norinco pistol and a 38 special revolver with ammunition were seized.
The cash was also recovered and the suspects are expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court once they are charged.
According to information, three suspects, two armed with firearms, allegedly entered the post office just before 8am and threatened a security guard and the manager, demanding cash. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Meanwhile, in Grassy Park in Cape Town, police followed up on information about a shop that was selling cigarettes during the Level 4 lockdown.
Upon their arrival at a shop in Weaver Street, New Horizon, police conducted a search and allegedly found cigarettes and a 9mm Norinco firearm with ammunition.
Three men, aged between 16 and 32, were arrested and they are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm and contravening Disaster Management Act.
The suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.
Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata commended the members for apprehending the suspects and for removing unlicensed firearms from the streets.
Cape Times