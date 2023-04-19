Nkohla's distraught widow tells of trauma

Cape Town - The widow of slain community activist and former ANC councillor Loyiso Nkohla did not know how to break the news of her husband’s murder to their two young children, as he meant the world to them. Speaking to the Cape Times, Nyameka Nkohla said: “We are distraught. Beyond the Loyiso that you know, he was a loving, soft and humble family man who always put his family first.

I will always love him. He loved me so much and my heart is at ease knowing how much he adored me. He died doing what he loved, and what God had chosen him to do. I take solace in that. “He would wake up and prepare his young children and take them to school every day without fail. He was a blessing to us, a present father and husband who never missed a play date or school meeting. We are devastated.” The 40-year-old former Se’skhona People’s Movement leader and former ANC Youth League member was shot and killed at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station on Monday, while three more people were wounded and rushed to hospital.

His murder has sparked outrage in communities he represented, with those close to Nkohla disclosing that he had received threats against his life prior to the “assassination”. At the time of the shooting, Nkohla was in a meeting with community leaders and shack dwellers who had built their structures on the Prasa Central railway line. He was an advocate for Langa and Philippi railway occupiers, who are yet to be relocated, in mediations with Prasa. It is alleged that four men stormed in and shot Nkohla immediately after the opening prayer.

She said Nkohla was trying to resolve “a certain issue, and unfortunately they knew where he would be”. The family had not yet met to discuss a way forward, said Nyameka. Nyameka appealed to “all his people to remain calm and to grieve. I know they are angry, but God will answer for us”.

Rural Development and Land Reform Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha said he believed Nkohla’s murder was a targeted killing. “I have no doubt that this was no accident. This was an assassination. The people who went there did not go looking for many people – they knew who their target was. In fact, the meeting had hardly started when he was assassinated,” Skwatsha said. Nkohla, along with Andile Lili, made headlines when they threw faeces on the steps of the provincial legislature to highlight the lack of sanitation for poor, informal settlement residents. They also took this protest to the Cape Town International Airport, and blocked the N2 with their action.

At the time, Helen Zille was the premier. She said on Tuesday: “It is always sad when a human being passes away at a young age, but it is absolutely horrific when this occurs through assassination. Assassinations started in the taxi industry and have now infected business and politics. We are rapidly becoming a mafia state.” Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille described Nkohla as “a real activist” who always put the community first.

“He will surely be missed. My sincere condolences to the family.” Nkohla’s friend and community activist Mbulelo Dwane grew up together with Nkohla. “He was a family man who embraced everyone. He was a brother to me. He had officially left politics, but was doing very well in business,” Dwane said.

Prasa spokesperson Zinobulali Mihi said that as far as she knew, Prasa Western Cape wasn’t aware of the alleged threats against Nkohla’s life. “(Prasa) sends its deepest condolences to the family of community activist Loyiso Nkohla, following his death in Philippi. “Mr Nkohla was an ally of Prasa and a strong advocate for the reopening of the Central Line. His voice on community issues will be missed.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the unknown gunmen were yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is undetermined. Nyanga police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.” Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile app,” he said.