Nkosikho Mbele

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele is preparing to jet off to Zanzibar, where he has been invited by Shell South Africa following his show of ubuntu towards a fellow South African. The company yesterday invited Mbele to its regional awards, expected to take place in July.

Mbele has also been nominated to represent South Africa at the next Shell Global Service Excellence Awards, which would take place at an international location next year.

“This whole experience has changed my life within a short period of time.

“Going to Tanzania to the regional awards is something that I still cannot believe. I am ecstatic. In July, I will be attending this year’s awards, and it is such an honour,” Mbele said.

Mbele crept into the hearts of South Africans and the global community after he paid for the petrol of Monet van Deventer, who had left her bank card at home while driving to Cape Town. Van Deventer had been travelling on the notorious stretch of N2 highway near Makhaza when she ran out of fuel.

A crowdfunding campaign for Mbele, which aimed to raise R100000, had reached nearly R480000 yesterday.

Shell South Africa chairperson Hloniphizwe Mtolo thanked Mbele for his kind gesture. The company has also donated R500000 to a charity of Mbele’s choice. Mbele said he had not yet decided on a charity, but he held homeless children close to his heart. “We have decided to respond to what the public has done and donate half a million rand to a charity,” said Mtolo.

Mbele met with Shell managers yesterday.

“I am so happy that I have been nominated for awards. Being recognised by Shell South Africa means a lot.

“This is happening because of a R100... indeed, it is the work of God. Going to Tanzania will be a great experience for me,” Mbele added.

CAPE TIMES