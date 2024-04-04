No bail for cop accused of raping detainee

A Citrusdal police officer will remain behind bars after his bail application was denied as he faces charges of rape and attempted rape of a woman detainee. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the police officer would appear in court again on May 14 as the matter was postponed for further investigation and DNA analysis.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had a prima facie case against the officer who had arrested the woman. “The court also found his release on bail will lead to the victim’s intimidation as it has been revealed during his bail application that his supporters have threatened the victim, asking her to withdraw the charges against him,” said Ntabazalila. “Acting control public prosecutor Bradford Newman led Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer Masixole Nzanzana in opposing the bail application, arguing that the accused was a risk to the safety of the people of Citrusdal.

“Nzanzana told the court the victim’s husband laid a complaint of common assault against his wife on February 29. “In the early hours of March 1, the accused arrested the victim and took her to the Citrusdal police station where he locked her up in a holding cell. “He later visited her holding cell alone, unlocked the cell gate, entered the victim’s holding cell, grabbed her by her hair, pressed her against the wall, forcefully pulled down her pants and raped her.

“He then turned her around and attempted to rape her from the front, but she fought him off, preventing him from raping her a second time,” said Ntabazalila. The woman had reported the incident to officers on duty who, allegedly in turn, “did not take her complaints seriously”. “She then reported what happened to her to police officers who started the morning shift.

He was arrested and charged with rape and attempted rape … he further argued that the accused was linked to the offences through video footage of the cameras placed above the holding cell doors where he is seen entering and exiting the complainant’s holding cell alone during the time the alleged offences occurred. There was DNA evidence that still needed to be analysed, which he was convinced would link the accused to the offences he was charged with,” said Ntabazalila. In his application, the accused, through an affidavit, argued that he and the victim had consensual sex on the afternoon of February 29 and that that evening, his shift started. He claimed that he visited the victim’s holding cell to take her picture for her bail profile, but when he entered she demanded that he release her.