No evidence’ of nepotism in City fleet

In the wake of a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, nepotism and irregular appointments in its fleet department, the City said there was “no evidence to corroborate” the anonymous accusations. Earlier this week, the Cape Coloured Congress’s (CCC’s) Fadiel Adams lodged a criminal complaint against the City’s fleet management department on behalf of City employees whom he said had confided in him, alleging irregularities were brewing.

Adams alleged nepotism, illegitimate appointments, inconsistent disciplinary procedures, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, gross dishonesty, corruption and fraud tender irregularities were rife, while two senior employees were in positions “that they do not qualify for”. Adams said he alerted mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to the allegations. “I gave the mayor 48 hours to lay the charges himself. I gave him first dibs to do so but he did nothing,” said Adams.

“This is why we went ahead with the charges at Cape Town Central police. “They are aware of the allegations but refuse to act on the information. “We do know that there is a forensic investigation going on (in another department).”

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said that after conducting a preliminary investigation, no evidence of wrongdoing was found. “The City completed a preliminary investigation following receipt of anonymous allegations in April regarding fleet management. “This preliminary investigation found no evidence to corroborate the main claims and recommended no further action.

“Further claims around staff appointment processes are still being looked into,” said Tyhalibongo. “The allegations were made anonymously, and without any corroborating evidence. “Should anyone wish to submit any actual evidence, they should please do so, rather than repeating unsubstantiated allegations.

“Allegations that two City officials purchased personal vehicles at large discounts of ’40-45%’ from suppliers doing business with the City were investigated and found to be completely false. “The remaining aspects of the complaint received in April are being looked into in terms of the City’s fraud prevention policy and fraud response plan.” In response to the City’s preliminary findings, Adams said he was sceptical.

“Let the law run its course. The case has been laid and a competent judge will tell us the truth. He likened the DA to the ANC, saying both never had a ‘robust and persistent’ opposition as his party before. “We know the reports they release aren’t worth the paper it’s written on. We want the reports they refuse to disclose. The taxpayer has a right to know.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a case has been registered at the Cape Town Central police station. “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are still under investigation. Reports suggested that the complainant, a 46-year-old man, received information from an unknown source of irregularities at his place of employment. “Cape Town Central police are investigating a case of fraud,” said Swartbooi.