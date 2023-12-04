No exam question papers leaked this year – Motshekga

With two more days to go until the end of the matric exams, the Department of Basic Education has hailed high security and vigilance for zero incidents of question papers being leaked this year. A total of 717 377 full-time candidates and 181 143 part-time candidates commenced their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams on October 30 and will finish on December 6.

According to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, they have done all they could to support the candidates, including through a wealth of materials to ensure smooth exams. “We can confirm that the 2023 NSC exams have progressed smoothly thus far, with few incidents reported,” Motshekga said. She said 225 of the 231 question papers had been written, leaving just six more question papers to be written.

“I can confirm that there have been no major compromises to the examinations – no leakage of question papers, contrary to some fake news reports that circulated earlier alleging that there was a leak. “I can categorically say that we have had a smooth exam, except for the isolated cases of crib notes, possession of cellphones, impostors having been reported,” said Motshekga. The DBE chief director for public examinations and national assessments, Dr Rufus Poliah, said 10.2 million question papers had been delivered at exam centres.

“High security and vigilance has been maintained at all points where question papers were stored or distributed. Monitoring was of critical importance and provinces also did well here. “A targeted approach to monitoring was used based on the risk profiles of distribution points and examination centres. We also recognise the high standards of invigilators maintained at all writing centres. “The department was also able to accommodate all learning barriers, including those hospitalised. A lot of attention was paid to this, especially sign language which needs high technology,” he said.

Challenges included power cuts and technical issues that affected IT and CAT learners. They will rewrite this week. About 19 matric learners from the North West and Northern Cape will also be given an opportunity to rewrite. “We had two cases of delays of scripts at distribution point and this was investigated.

“There was a hijacking incident in the Eastern Cape. Fortunately the vehicle, a bakkie, was not carrying question papers at the time. “We also had impostors – this is when someone attempts to write on behalf of a registered candidate. They were arrested,” said Poliah. Now the focus will turn to marking at 184 centres. A screen marking criteria to ensure compliance was established when the 52 157 markers were selected.

“In keeping with the technology advancement in assessment, the department will continue to implement the electronic marking pilot project. “Gauteng province will be marking their mathematics 2 and accounting paper 1 and 2 scripts following the e-marking approach and this will be their third year. “Based on the pilot, e-marking will be extended to the other subjects,” said Poliah.