No foul play suspected after man, 59, dies in wendy house blaze

CAPE TOWN - Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a Mitchells Plain resident whose body was found following a wendy house fire on Wednesday morning. The fire which claimed the life of the 59-year-old man happened in Firefly Road, Rocklands. His body was burnt beyond recognition, said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

“Apparently the brother of the deceased heard the deceased calling for him. When he went to look, he saw the wendy house was burning. Unfortunately the deceased, a 59-year-old male, died in the fire. No foul play is suspected. Police are investigating an inquest,” said Van Wyk. City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Mitchells Plain, Ottery and Belhar were dispatched to the scene, where they found a house on fire and were told that one person was unaccounted for. Carelse said a search of the premises led to the discovery of the remains of an adult male in one of the bedrooms.