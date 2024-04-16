Non-profit school has plans to expand, a new high school in pipeline for 2025

Christel House South Africa, a non-profit school which offers no-fee scholarships to pupils from some of Cape Town’s most under-resourced neighbourhoods, is expanding with a new high school next year. Christel House SA opened in 2001 and is one of nine Christel House schools worldwide. The school in Ottery supports students for 19 years (Grade RR to Grade 12 and five years post-matric) through character-based and career-focused education, coupled with essential poverty mitigation services such as daily transportation, professional healthcare, nutritious meals, psychosocial counselling, college and career planning.

According to the school the expansion planned for their existing campus in Ottery will be phased, starting with two Grade 8 classes next year. Christel House South Africa said it would then continue recruiting Grade 8 students every year, filling the new high school in the coming years. While busy with construction, temporary classrooms will be on site, so learning could continue, the school said.

High School pupils at Christel House SA. “The expansion of a high school on our existing campus allows us to leverage the shared resources available. However, it’s more than just erecting a new high school – we are laying the groundwork for a brighter future for generations to come. We know that the Christel House model delivers social impact, and it is our moral imperative to grow and provide opportunities to more youth in our communities,” said Christel House South Africa chief executive officer, Adri Marais. Recruitment drive: The school is now actively seeking Grade 7 pupils from the class of 2024 to enrol in the highschool in 2025. Prospective students are required to meet specific eligibility criteria, including demonstrating financial need. Parents or guardians of interested applicants can find more information and application forms on the school’s website: sa.christelhouse.org Future plans and call for support from partners: The strategic vision the school said is to establish three new schools within the next five years, in alignment with the vision of Christel House International which works to expand the number of Christel House institutions in current and new countries.