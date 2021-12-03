Now we’re talking: Stellenbosch University’s new language policy gets green light

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch University (SU) Council has given the green light to the institution’s proposed new Language Policy, which allows for the use of Afrikaans, English and Xhosa in learning, teaching and in communication. The policy approved on Thursday, will be implemented from January 2022 and also specifies the extent to which each language is to be used in various scenarios.

“Afrikaans and English are designated as SU’s primary languages of learning and teaching, but translanguaging in multiple languages is encouraged to support and enhance learning. “IsiXhosa as an academic language will receive particular attention for the purpose of its incremental introduction into various disciplines, in accordance with student needs, where reasonably practicable,” SU said in a statement. On November 26, Senate approved the final draft of the Language Policy (2021) and recommended the document to Council.

According to the Higher Education Act and the SU Statute, the Language Policy is the only policy to be approved by Council with the concurrence of Senate. Two weeks earlier, the Institutional Forum (IF) also adopted the final draft, and recommended it to Council. “Without losing sight of the fact that SU also serves continental and global communities, the university recommits itself to multilingualism by using the three official languages of the Western Cape, namely Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa. This unlocks the intellectual wealth inherent in our linguistic diversity,” said Council chair George Steyn. As the 2016 Language Policy passed constitutional muster in the 2019 judgment by the Constitutional Court, the Language Policy Revision Task Team used that policy as point of departure.