NPA committed to catch apartheid criminals

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to solving apartheid crimes, following the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s recommendation of criminal charges against police officers and an informant implicated in the brutal killing of anti-apartheid activist, Hoosen Haffejee. The NPA this week confirmed that it was working closely with the TRC Unit within the Hawks to intensify investigations into Haffejee’s death.

As it stands, the NPA said 88 matters were re-opened for investigation. Decisions were taken in 16 matters. “We have 11 matters on the criminal court roll where suspects have been charged or where inquests have been opened. Presently there are 135 matters under investigation,” the NPA said. Haffejee, who was 26 years old, died while in the police cells at Brighton Beach police station in Durban, on August 3, 1977.

A 1978 inquest into his death by Magistrate TL Blunden had found that he had committed suicide, but the family were never convinced. In 1997, Haffejee’s mother appealed to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to put an end to her two decades of pain and suffering by finding the truth. The TRC concluded that it was likely that Hoosen died under torture. On Wednesday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Zaba Nkosi set aside a March 1978 ruling by Blunden that Haffajee had taken his own life while in detention.

The judge found Haffajee was most likely “strangled/ strangulated by third parties (none other than his torturers) using his garment”. NPA spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga said: “The NPA welcomes this decision which comes as a result of the organisation’s commitment to pursuing priority TRC cases.” He noted that progress was being made, with the NPA appointing an experienced senior counsel to review the measures that had been adopted to deal with and prosecute TRC matters, and to provide recommendations as needed.