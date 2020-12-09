NPA reviews slain top cop Charl Kinnear’s call to investigate police officers

Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) national office is reviewing the case dockets in which slain top cop Charl Kinnear called for an urgent investigation into six police officers attached to the provincial crime intelligence unit, who are said to be linked to high-flying gangsters. This after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said they had declined to prosecute earlier this year. NPA national spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “These matters are still under review at the national office. We will make an announcement at the appropriate time – once a decision has been taken in one way or the other.” The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had referred the matter to the DPP after they found legitimacy to the claims made by Kinnear. Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they were yet to receive the case dockets back.

“All case dockets that Ipid were investigating were investigated and upon completion of investigations, such were referred to the NPA-DPP in Western Cape. We later received the outcome from the NPA that they declined to prosecute on the matters.

“However, after the killing of Colonel Kinnear, NPA requested the same case dockets with the view of reviewing them. Since the case dockets were sent for further perusal by the NPA we haven’t received them back as yet. It is also important to mention that in the correspondence that the late Colonel Kinnear wrote, the bulk of the issues raised are of SAPS management intervention as it relates to their policies,” said Seisa.

Meanwhile, murder accused Zane Killian’s bail hearing was postponed at the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday due to Covid-19 exposure.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabzalila said Killian appeared in absentia as he was expected to apply for bail, but the matter was postponed to December 15 while Killian was in isolation at Goodwood Prison.

The matter is expected to roll over to January next year.

“He was in contact with a cellmate who displayed Covid-19 symptoms. Tests have been conducted on the cellmate and results are expected on Thursday or Friday.

“If the results come back positive, the matter will not sit on December 15 as the accused will be in quarantine for 10 days as is required for any person who has been in contact with a person with Covid-19. It will be postponed to January 2021. If the results come back negative, the bail application will start at the Bellville Regional Court.

“The court has warned, though, that there are other matters on the roll on that day and the bail application may be partly heard and rolled over to January 2021,” said Ntabazalila.

Earlier this week, the ANC Youth League called for urgency in the Kinnear murder matter.

“The ANCYL in the Western Cape is deeply concerned about the ongoing media reports linking senior police officers to the death of anti-gang unit member Charl Kinnear.

“Over a number of weeks we have had news reports, social media reports implicating national police members and senior provincial police members in the failure to act with urgency in the possible prevention of the assassination in Charl Kinnear,” the ANCYL said in a statement.

Cape Times