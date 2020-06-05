NPO staff risking lives to feed thousands of needy people amid running gang battles

Cape Town – The running gang battles that claimed at least five lives, including that of 2-year-old Zhario Johnson this week, have not stopped Cape Flats non-profit organisation staff from risking their lives to feed thousands of needy people. The organisations have had to change tactics to avoid the bullets but are still out daily, serving hot meals to the vulnerable. Tafelsig activist Joanie Fredericks, who leads Community Action Network (Can) with 40 volunteer cooks, said that they had been responsible for feeding about 300 people daily, including children. “Can was formed ahead of the lockdown to address food needs as most people weren't working and schools were closed, which affected children as most depend on the school nutrition system. "People who normally would not ask for a cent or a piece of bread were now being forced to reach out. It got bad, to a point where some were looting,” said Fredericks.

Tafelsig was among the communities that saw violent protests by residents demanding food parcels.

“We don't distribute food parcels because of the substance abuse situation in the area. We were concerned that some people would sell hampers to feed their addiction.

"So we instead cook for people and feed them in open areas and in the streets. Now with the shootings, we first check which side is less volatile and announce to people where we will be," said Fredericks.

"If a shooting starts, sometimes we are forced to pack up but we cannot stop feeding people, they need us. We are in talks with neighbourhood watches to see how we can also work with them.”

Manenberg People’s Centre manager Christine Jansen said they could not afford to close up or stop feeding people, even though they risked their lives when they went to fetch the food. The area has seen a spike in gang-related shootings recently.

“We cook for more than 300 children a day and also transport food to the homes of persons with disabilities and the elderly.

"However, because of the shootings we were recently forced to stop transporting food and we are looking for another way to reach those vulnerable people.

"Early this week there was a shooting a street away from where we were handing out food, and we had to work faster and some people were still arriving. That showed us that people are really hungry and need us,” said Jansen.

An Alexander Sinton Secondary School matric pupil, Ayesha Roode, 17, who feeds people daily, has also stolen the hearts of people in her community. Ayesha has been giving food to more than 450 people.

She began her feeding scheme when she saw the tough circumstances people endured in her Bonteheuwel community, and was determined to bring about change.

“In April, my sister and I were sitting outside and we saw the need in our community for food. We had porridge in our cupboard, so we used a 5kg bag of maize meal to make porridge, and handed it out to people in our area from our home. We managed to feed over 100 people that day,” she said.

Since then, and throughout the holy month of Ramadaan, Ayesha and her family, with the help of neighbours, have been handing out porridge every morning at 10am, and later, other food as well.

“We have been feeding over 250 people with porridge every morning. My parents have been helping and they use their own money to support me. Our neighbours also jumped in to assist.

“My biggest needs include rice, pasta, jungle oats or any cereal and non-perishable items. What makes this so nice is the fact that residents are really grateful and appreciative of whatever we give even if it is peanut butter on bread, and there’s always someone who tells me God will bless me,” said Ayesha.

Proud father Abduragmaan said: “I am extremely proud of how she is helping the community."

Anyone wishing to assist Ayesha with donations can contact her at 084 389 0991. To help the Manenberg People’s Centre, contact Jansen on 073 050 7483 and to donate to Can contact Fredericks at 076 621 0245.

Cape Times