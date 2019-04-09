African News Agency (ANA) Archives

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has offered a R30000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of dog fighters. Their Special Investigations Unit has noted a spike in reported incidents nationally, and in some cases the dogs have had to be put down due to their injuries. The American pit bull terrier is the most popular dog breed among dog fighters.

Special Investigations Unit manager Wendy Willson said that in the past few years they’d had multiple successes, and had saved hundreds of dogs.

“The fights are brutal and the dogs suffer the most traumatic injuries. The dogs used for dog fighting are almost exclusively American pit bull terriers, however at the less sophisticated dog-fighting levels the perpetrators may occasionally also use similar breeds such as bull terriers or Staffordshire terriers,” she said.

“At this low level of dog fighting dogs are often sourced from ‘free to a good home adverts’ or stolen from less vigilant pet owners.”

Willson said dog fighting was a crime that had a significant negative impact on the community because of its violent nature. It was often linked with other crimes, particularly interpersonal violence and control crimes such as woman and child abuse.

“It is an indicator of concurrent violence in a community. Dog fighting is particularly detrimental to children who are often exposed to this crime. In children it erodes empathy and can lead to future violence,” she said.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA urged the public to report incidents of dog fighting, saying very few cases were actually reported to them.

“We would like the public to know that we treat all complaints with strict confidentiality and anonymity, and appeal to them to report any suspicious activities related to this heinous crime,” Willson said.

Suspected dog fighting activities can be anonymously reported at 0119073590 or email [email protected]

CAPE TIMES