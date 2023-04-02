NSRI appeals to public not to remove Pink Buoys

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public not to remove the Pink Rescue Buoys stationed along the Sea Point Promenade and Rocklands beach, after the buoys were repeatedly taken from their posts and not returned. NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram said the Pink Rescue Buoys in these areas have been removed from their poles and some have been found floating in the ocean in the past month..

“These public rescue devices are strategically placed and are to be used strictly to save lives. Removing a Pink Buoy from a pole for any reason other than a rescue may cost somebody their life,” Ingram said. The Pink Buoy initiative has been one of the NSRI’s groundbreaking innovations and since its inception has saved 144 lives. The Pink Rescue Buoys are an emergency flotation device that can be used to assist both rescuers and victim during a potential drowning incident.

“This bright pink float can be used by strong swimmers to help someone during a rescue, or it can be thrown to a person in danger of drowning, while someone else calls for help,” Ingram said. “We are appealing to those who might know or see those who are removing the Pink Buoy from their poles to stop and return them urgently.” Report incidents via email: [email protected] or on the NSRI dedicated Pink Rescue Buoy WhatsApp line 0798026773