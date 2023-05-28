NSRI Rescue craft stolen from NSRI base in Strandfontein

Cape Town - A search has been launched following the theft of a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) lifesaving vessel from the Strandfontein base on Sunday. NSRI spokesperson Kuhle Mkize said: “In the early hours of (Sunday) morning, a vital piece of lifesaving equipment - the JetRIB (rescue craft) - has been stolen from the Strandfontein NSRI station 16.

“We are appealing for any one with any information to contact us at [email protected].” Mkize confirmed a case had been reported to the local police station. And while social media posts made the rounds that a burnt out vessel was found in Delft on Sunday enquiries to police were not answered by deadline.

Earlier this week the organisation pleaded with the public to be on the lookout for a stolen pink rescue buoy that was taken from its post at Strand beach on Monday. This followed multiple incidents of theft of the lifesaving pink buoys. In CCTV footage of the incident, an unknown woman is seen detaching the pink buoy during the night while an accomplice waits for her in a vehicle. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We urge anyone who has seen it to alert the NSRI. We rely on the public. This is life saving equipment that we use and the pink buoy is only found in South Africa, nowhere else. If you catch sight of the pink buoy please contact the NSRI.”