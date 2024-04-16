Nzimande labels calls for his resignation political and maintains he should be thanked for growing NSFAS

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has once again poured cold water on calls for him to resign, saying the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) grew to a R50 billion operation because of him. Political parties, student organisations and some civil organisations have called for heads to roll, including Nzimande’s, over the beleaguered entity which has repeatedly delayed payment of student allowances and faced corruption allegations.

“Minister must resign, who is saying that? If it’s the DA, EFF and this new entity called the MK Party, thankfully I was not appointed by them. They are saying I must resign for actually growing the scheme to a R50 billion operation today. “I have done many things to extend NSFAS and grow the post-school education and training sector in this country. They are playing politics; I will not resign,” he said. Nzimande dissolved the NSFAS board on Thursday and appointed former South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo the next day as the new administrator to take over the daunting restoration task of governance, management and administration.

Nomvalo is expected to work there for about two years, report to the minister and submit a written report every three months on the progress at NSFAS. Nzimande’s opponents blamed him for the current state of affairs at the entity, claiming he failed to intervene because he was also implicated in the fraud and corruption allegations. Civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) released a series of leaked recordings and transcripts of recordings of two meetings allegedly held between former board chairperson Ernest Khosa and NSFAS service providers.

Nzimande and the SACP were implicated but they have since denied the allegations of receiving kickback payments. “I am not running away from my responsibilities but we must all remember NSFAS is an entity which has its own board and management. My task is to support the scheme to be stronger which is what I am doing with these interventions. I have consistently raised my concerns with the NSFAS board about the inability and failure of NSFAS to carry out and implement some of its most basic responsibilities. Outa is being (used) as an instrument and I will soon have an appointment with the organisation for the things that they have said which they have no proof of,” said Nzimande. Outa, which has also called for the minister to vacate his office, said they will “gladly meet” with him.

“Having sent various messages of concern relating to irregularities at NSFAS and various SETA for years. But despite your claim, we know of no requests from your office for an appointment with our management,” it said. DA spokesperson on Higher Education Chantel King said Nzimande could not be absolved from actions of the board since he has defended the decisions of the board on numerous occasions. “The recurring problems have not only undermined the well-being of students but have also threatened the continued functioning of our higher education system,” said King.