Odds stacked against Matric class of 2022

Cape Town - The Matric Class of 2022 has been described as the most unfit group for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. Their road to these final exams starting on Monday was severely affected after the Covid-19 pandemic hit South African shores when they were in Grade 10.

Story continues below Advertisement

Compounding the situation are the rolling power cuts, after Eskom refused to exempt exam venues from load shedding. But despite these challenges, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has expressed satisfaction that it went all out to prepare this cohort and was ready to deliver the final exams. This is the largest NSC group to date, with more than 900 000 candidates.

DBE chief director for curriculum Moses Simelane said the Class of 2022 bore the brunt of Covid-19 in that they were confronted with disrupted academic years in Grade 10 and Grade 11. “This class was also subjected to a trimmed curriculum and an amended assessment programme in these two years. “This group is the most unfit group for the NSC exams. A number of intervention measures were introduced, including mechanisms to allow learners to study from home, online and viral school, support packages for teachers and lesson plans.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Interventions and support measures were instituted in the Western Cape. There was extension of school days in some districts to ensure curriculum completion, catch-up programmes at identified schools weekly and on Saturdays, self-directed lessons available on e-portal with subject packages and revision. “Subjects targeted were maths literacy and Afrikaans home language, based on previous performance in the subjects in the province,” said Simelane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two practical exams, computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT) were concluded last week. “We are fully prepared to register the exams. We have gone to great lengths to ensure that the exams happen without irregularities. “DBE has stepped up its security across all points in the question paper chain, based on a continuous review of all examination processes.

“All learners for the national certificates have signed commitments to maintain honesty and not participate in irregularities during exams,” Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga told a media briefing on Sunday, on the state of readiness to facilitate the exams. She said DBE continued to liaise closely with Eskom and other relevant stakeholders to manage the risks posed by load shedding and other security-related matters. DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli said they met with provinces on Friday to do final assessments of readiness and also met with the five teacher unions, SGB association and professional bodies in DBE at the weekend.

“All have declared their unqualified support during these exams. “They will also remain vigilant to assist with whatever eventuality comes up. “Exams are happening in the rainy season and some provinces are already experiencing storms. We remain alert to any situation on the ground,” said Mweli.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke called for load shedding to be suspended to protect the integrity of the year-end matric exams. “Not all schools could afford alternative energy sources to ensure effective learning and teaching in the classroom. Learners could not properly prepare for schooling in their homes due to load shedding.

“We continue to be concerned about blackouts that will negatively impact on the learners throughout the process of writing. Any disturbance during revision causes anxiety. “Blackouts cause delays in travelling and students may find themselves arriving at exam centres already emotionally disturbed.

“The candidates and their teachers will carry levels of anxiety through this exam period because they have not rested as they needed to cover three years of work,” said Maluleke. He also called on the department to apply more resources to capacitate learning and teaching in lower grades so that schools would not have to subject themselves to such catch-up programmes in higher grades. “While we welcome the catch-up programmes by the Department of Basic Education, these will not be sustainable eventually.

“We call for flexibility in time management to accommodate learners or teachers arriving late due to delays caused by load shedding. We hope all exam centres have facilities in place to ensure they are not affected by load shedding,” said Maluleke. National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel said he was also concerned about the impact of load shedding, the weather and rushed infrastructure repairs ahead of the exams.