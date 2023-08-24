Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane said he could not be bought or threatened, during interviews for the public protector position in Parliament on Thursday. The deputy director at North West University’s law faculty vowed to enforce what the Constitution prescribed and follow the law.

“While I do investigations, I will do without fear, favour and prejudice. I will do it to the best of my ability,” he said. “I am confident that my findings will always be justified by facts and the law and nothing else.” Mmusinyane also said he could not succumb to any political pressure or any form of threat.

“I am capable and my work record is testament to that effect that I believe South Africa needs someone who is not connected to anything because connected people don’t sleep. “I want to enjoy my sleep at night and this is exactly what I will continue doing to the best of my ability,” said the former investigator at Public Protector South Africa. “The office has low public confidence in the sense that the incumbent it has lost its credibility.”

Mmusinyane has previously served as acting integrity commissioner at the Madibeng Municipality, where the council allegedly did not ratify his reports and recommendations. He named the high-level review of bailouts to state-owned enterprises as one of his priorities he would tackle if appointed. Mmusinyane also said he would ensure that there was a cordial relationship between the office of public protector, departments and Chapter 9 Institutions.

Asked about comments he made on television that former president Jacob Zuma should have been sent to jail and not have been given an opportunity to present his case to the apex court for not appearing before the Zondo Commission, he said his comment should be understood within context. “(The) context in which I said (the comment) is informed by evaluation of the case and making a determination that there is no merit being taken to court.” Asked about mitigation in the office of public protector in light of limited financial resources, Mmusinyane said there was mediation as alternative dispute resolution.