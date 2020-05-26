Old-age home's desperate pleas 'ignored' after two deaths, 32 positive cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Caregivers at the Sen-Cit Resthaven Old Age Home in Strand say their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears as they grapple with a “crisis” after two deaths and 32 positive Covid-19 cases. Staff said 60 tests were conducted on May 12 for workers and residents after a nurse at the facility tested positive and self-isolated. While awaiting test results, two residents died of Covid-19. Sen-Cit board chairperson Carol Walsh said the long-awaited results came on Saturday confirming 32 staff were positive, 21 were negative, and seven test results were pending. They were now dealing with a shortage of caregivers.

“All other residents have been asymptomatic and it would appear that like any other virus this one may have run its course. We have spoken with the residents asking that they continue to physically distance, wear masks and maintain hygiene for at least another two weeks,” said Walsh.

She said the elderly were identified among the most vulnerable to Covid-19 so they expected the department of Social Development and health authorities to act fast when they reported their situation.

“When the nurse tested positive we notified Social Development immediately that Friday and they said the Health Department would send a team to us on Monday.

“The first resident that died that week in hospital on Saturday was found to be Covid-19-positive and again we notified the department.

"On Monday we were expecting health authorities a second resident was also admitted to hospital and died; also Covid-19-related.

"Both residents had other serious medical issues. Health authorities only arrived on Tuesday to test everyone at the facility,” said Walsh.

“Our sadness and concern is that the government departments who are tasked to help are struggling to make a rapid and adequate response.

"Even the Disaster Management Team who I was told was contacted on our behalf has yet to make the promised site visit to assess how to assist us. We are a small organisation with limited resources and a huge task.

“Sen-Cit has throughout been in communication with these relevant departments indicating we were running with below average staffing, needing urgent test results and seeking help in securing appropriate PPEs.

"It was only through the offices of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa that we were able to obtain appropriate PPEs for our staff and ensure the premises was disinfected,” said Walsh.

Joshua Chigome, a spokesperson for Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, said: “The department confirms that all staff and residents from Sen-Cit Home have been screened and tested by a team from the Health Department.

"Although we do provide funding to many old-age homes, these homes are privately owned facilities responsible for their own employees. The department has no jurisdiction regarding who a facility employs.”

Cape Times