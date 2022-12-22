Old guard shown door as ‘youthful’ NEC takes charge following poll

Cape Town - Presidential hopefuls that failed to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa – former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu – are among ANC members that made it into the party’s “youthful” national executive committee (NEC). However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Deputy President David Mabuza, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Tony Yengeni are among a host of members who did not make the cut into the highest decision-making body between conferences.

This emerged when the party’s elections committee chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe, announced the 80 additional members of the NEC after marathon vote and counting sessions that started on Monday. The new executive is fairly youthful and representative of the generational mix within the ANC, and quite a number of the old guard have been left out. The NEC is made up of 41 women and 39 men, in compliance with the party’s gender parity policy on representation.

“Given the fact that three women had already been elected as national officials, the total number of women is 44, which is 50% of leaders elected in this NEC of 87 members,” Motlanthe said when announcing the results at a press conference. Motlanthe said the process of voting and counting was thorough and transparent and delivered a result that was credible. Of the 4436 delegates to the conference, 4019 cast their ballots, with only one abstention and 133 spoilt ballots.

At the media briefing, newly-elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he was very happy with the “youthful” NEC. “It is energetic. It is a Youth League NEC,” he said. A look at the list of NEC additional members shows that former KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and premier Sihle Zikalala emerged as the biggest winner after he was recently dropped from the province’s leadership. Zikalala garnered a whopping 2 218 votes in order to secure the top spot behind the seven officials voted for and elected on Sunday and announced on Monday respectively.

He was followed into the top positions by former deputy minister Mdu Manana, current Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, secretary-general contender Mdumiseni Ntuli, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, former minister Malusi Gigaba, spokesperson Pule Mabe, State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa and former Gauteng premier David Makhura. Public enterprise Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle, who contested the secretary-general position, along with former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzandile Masina, who contested the treasurer-general post, made the cut into the NEC. Former ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa and former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini were equally elected to the top leadership after making appeals following their initial disqualification.

Asked about the inclusion of Dlamini, Mbalula said her issues were attended to by the out-going NEC. “She was eligible to stand,” he said, in reference to the fact that Dlamini had paid a fine when she was sentenced by the courts for perjury. Mbalula also said the issue of Lungisa matter “will be done and closed by January 5”.

Lungisa lodged an appeal to the conference and was allowed to contest NEC position pending some administrative work on issues he based his appeal on. “There was a big lobbying for Andile Lungisa to be in the NEC. The steering committee is seized with the matter and will report to the conference,” he explained. Big guns from the SACP such as Blade Nzimande and Thulas Nxesi, along with Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, failed to secure a seat on the 87-seat NEC, but SACP central executive committee members Buti Manamela and David Masondo were elected.

Instead, SACP central executive committee members Buti Manamela and David Masondo were elected. Some of the ministers that made it into the top leadership are: Mmamoloko Kubayi, Barbara Creecy, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Enoch Godongwana, Aaron Motsoaledi, Thandi Modise, Mondli Gungubele, Thoko Didiza, Joe Phaahla and Angie Motshekga. Former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and current president political advisor Benjamin Chauke also made it into the NEC, as did parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

The two MPs that voted for adoption of the Section 89 report on Phala Phala, Supra Mahumapelo and Thandi Mahambehlala were also elected. Those from the ANCYL’s ranks are Nonceba Mhlauli, Njabulo Nzuza and Zuko Godlimpi and Thandi Moraka. The notable Western Cape representative is Ronalda Nolumango, who contested the second deputy secretary-general position.

Mbalula said those members elected to the NEC despite being implicated in the Zondo Commission report had a right to stand for office and that those with pending disciplinary cases would still face the music. Asked about representation of minorities, he said they had an option to co-opt minorities. “After the adoption of the constitution, we will use co-option to balance the NEC. We still have that particular option.”