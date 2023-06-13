Oldest competitor says ‘Bring it on!’ to Oceans

Cape Town - As Durban beaches are open and keen swimmers are getting ready for the Oceans 8 Charity Swim this weekend, coming in as the oldest competitor at 76, Dundee-born Trevor Lauf said he was more than ready to give it his best shot. The Oceans 8 Charity Swim was started by five charities – the Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust, the National Sea Rescue Institute, Project Rhino, Singakwenza, and WILDTRUST – to provide a reliable and sustainable flow of funding. All funds generated through the 8 Mile swim will support the work of the five main charities.

In addition, funds generated by the 1 Mile swim will assist a further nine invitational charities. “Swimming is now my first love, and I swim with the DUC (Durban Undersea Club) with a great group of people about three or four times a week,” said Lauf, an avid swimmer and surf-ski paddler. “We often swim about 10km in the ocean, so I’m ready for the Oceans 8 Charity Swim. Bring it on.” Also competing on the day is Eastern Cape-born Athini Mbena, who says he’s excited to be swimming with “world-class swimmers from the Durban Undersea Club”.

“I’m from Lusikisiki and grew up swimming in dams and rivers. We used to go once a year to the beach at the Wild Coast. I learned freestyle swimming two years ago, at the age of 30, and absolutely love swimming. I’m really excited for the charities we’re raising funds for so they can continue to do their good work.” Entries are still open for anyone wanting to enter the 1 Mile swim.

Entry for the 1 Mile is R150, with participants required to either raise R850 for charity or make the full donation themselves. Organisers say swimmers only need to enter their age-category event if they are competing for their age-group medal. Non-competitive swimmers can choose to participate in any of the eight events over the two days. Oceans 8 Charity Swim event spokesperson Hilary Bruss said: “With so many NPOs in need of assistance, we’re encouraging as many people to enter this year as possible. We already have 95 8-Mile swimmers and 58 1-Mile swimmers registered, raising an amazing R666 224 for charity so far, with our youngest competitor coming in at 11 years and our oldest at 76 years.