On-street parking free from next month in Strand, Somerset West









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Motorists in Strand and Somerset West will have a reason to smile from February 1. A lack of demand has led to the City of Cape Town deciding to no longer charge motorists for on-street parking in the Somerset West and Strand central business districts from next month. According to the City’s mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, there is no longer a need to charge for parking to ensure a turnover of parking bays. This at a time when there has been an outcry over plans to expand the areas subjected to paid street parking across Cape Town. She said on Tuesday they had come to this conclusion after investigating the demand for on-street parking in the central business districts of Somerset West and Strand.

What helped prompt this decision is that the contract with Ace Parking Services, the contractor that manages on-street parking on behalf of the City in these areas, expires on January 31.

Local councillors and representatives from the local business community requested the City to reconsider parking tariffs for these areas, she said.

"I’m sure residents will be relieved about this. However, I want to remind them that the applicable time restrictions will still be enforced by our Law Enforcement Officials."

The City will review this decision should the demand for parking warrant management in future.

"Thus, as from 1 February, 2020, motorists will be allowed to park for free – this applies to about 510 on-street parking bays that we have been managing over the past few years.

"Also, I want to caution road users to be vigilant and not to be intimidated by illegal car guards who often wear fake bibs and charge for parking," said Purchase.

Cape Times



