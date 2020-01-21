Cape Town – Motorists in Strand and Somerset West will have a reason to smile from February 1.
A lack of demand has led to the City of Cape Town deciding to no longer charge motorists for on-street parking in the Somerset West and Strand central business districts from next month.
According to the City’s mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, there is no longer a need to charge for parking to ensure a turnover of parking bays.
This at a time when there has been an outcry over plans to expand the areas subjected to paid street parking across Cape Town.
She said on Tuesday they had come to this conclusion after investigating the demand for on-street parking in the central business districts of Somerset West and Strand.