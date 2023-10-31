Independent Online
One dead, 100 shacks gutted in Khayelitsha fire, leaving scores homeless

Rescue and humanitarian aid in Town 2, Khayelitsha. Picture: Gift Of The Givers

Rescue and humanitarian aid in Town 2, Khayelitsha. Picture: Gift Of The Givers

Published 4h ago

Share

At least one person died, and 100 structures went up in flames when a fire broke out in Town 2, Khayelitsha, on Sunday.

According to the City, Fire and Rescue teams were alerted at about 9pm of the structures alight in Silver Town, Town 2.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the blaze also claimed the life of one person.

“A total of 12 firefighting resources with more than 50 firefighters battled to contain the spread of the blaze.

“By 2:45 am, the fire was extinguished.

“Initial estimates are that more than 100 structures were destroyed, to be verified by the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre.

“The body of an adult was discovered around 1am,” he said.

Carelse added that the cause of the fire was unknown, and the scene was handed over to the police.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said staff were on scene.

“A Joint Operations Centre has been established on site to coordinate the City’s response to the fire.

“Officials, assisted by the City’s Human Settlements Directorate, are conducting an assessment to determine the exact number of persons affected.

One person was killed and more than 100 shacks destroyed in a fire in Khayelitsha on Sunday night. The City said its firefighters battled for nearly six hours to extinguish the fire which was fanned by strong winds. Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido took to social media to decry the City’s lack of urgency in addressing the plight of the residents, saying: ‘These people suffer a third round of this inferno after the then minister of Human Settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo directed that they be moved to the Silver Town emergency project in 2018 which was never built by the Western Cape provincial Department of Human Settlements due to the City of Cape Town’s refusal to sign a land availability agreement.’ Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

“The City has alerted Sassa to the fire, as the agency responsible for providing humanitarian relief efforts.

“We have also reached out to our NGO partners to assist with meals, blankets, toiletries, baby packs, and any other essential needs,” she said.

Cape Times

