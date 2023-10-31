One dead, 100 shacks gutted in Khayelitsha fire, leaving scores homeless

At least one person died, and 100 structures went up in flames when a fire broke out in Town 2, Khayelitsha, on Sunday. According to the City, Fire and Rescue teams were alerted at about 9pm of the structures alight in Silver Town, Town 2.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the blaze also claimed the life of one person. “A total of 12 firefighting resources with more than 50 firefighters battled to contain the spread of the blaze. “By 2:45 am, the fire was extinguished.

“Initial estimates are that more than 100 structures were destroyed, to be verified by the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre. “The body of an adult was discovered around 1am,” he said. Carelse added that the cause of the fire was unknown, and the scene was handed over to the police.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said staff were on scene. “A Joint Operations Centre has been established on site to coordinate the City’s response to the fire. “Officials, assisted by the City’s Human Settlements Directorate, are conducting an assessment to determine the exact number of persons affected.