One killed, three wounded in Hanover Park gang violence

Cape Town – Gang-related shootings that flared up in Hanover Park and claimed the life of a person have once again gripped the community with fear. Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams has called on specialised authorities to intervene, saying many innocent lives were at stake. SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed one person was shot dead and three others wounded in a shooting at Donegal Court in Hanover Park on Monday. “Philippi police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident during the early hours of the morning at Donegal Court, where a 32-year-old was shot and fatally wounded and three others aged 23, 28 and 44 shot and injured. ’’All the injured victims were taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment. The possibility that the incident is gang-related cannot be ruled out.”

The perpetrators, who are at large and yet to be arrested, fled the scene in two Volkswagen Polo vehicles with unknown registration numbers, the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, a video, presumably made that evening in Hanover Park, was shared on social media where continuous gunshots can be heard, with a caption that an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in crossfire.

However, police said no such a case was reported.

Abrahams said the community was frustrated with the “delayed response time” by SAPS.

“What is happening now is that the community is frustrated with the delayed response time of police and they are retaliating against these authorities. They respond hours after shootings occur. With their response, all they are doing is reaction and never prevention of it.

“What is more sad is that our elderly and most vulnerable are now captive in their homes, terrified of these shootings. People are hiding in their homes while there is bloodshed and it isn’t a new thing.”

Ceasefire chairperson, Craven Engel, said the shootings were concerning as it affected service delivery to the area.

“We are busy with serious interventions in the community which includes organisations coming on board to assist with vulnerable youth, but when an area is recognised as a ‘red zone’, these services are sometimes extracted from the area, which is even more concerning as we can’t afford to lose such services for our youth.

’’These violent crimes happen in the catchment areas of gangs where they target children from as young as seven years old.”

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Xolani Baso, on 021 690 1517 or 078 319 6745. Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Times