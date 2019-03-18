File photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – It would take more than one season of plentiful rainfall to restore good natural grazing areas for livestock, according to Agri Wes-Cape. Farmers in parts of the Northern Cape were still suffering as a result of a drought that claimed the lives of a large number of their livestock.

Agri Wes-Cape chief executive Jannie Strydom said farmers in the province were still affected.

“We are grateful for the good rainfall of the past weekend, but much more rain is needed, especially in the West Coast district, the Central Karoo and the Klein Karoo. Natural grazing in these areas needs good rainfall to recover.

"In some regions, the grazing dried up four years ago and will take more than one season of average rainfall to recover,” Strydom said.

He added that they were still providing drought assistance to the areas.

“Catchment dams and farm dams in the province also need much more rainfall to fill up, so neither the agriculture sector nor the urban areas are out of the woods yet. Everyone still needs to think water.”

The National Council for SPCAs (NSPCA) has stepped in to see how it can help farmers in Postmasburg.

The organisation sent inspectors to the area to observe the extent of the situation.

“Our inspectors have observed animals who have already died, and of the 110 farmers in the area, there are approximately 600 cattle and 1 000 small animal livestock that need urgent help.

"Even though farmers have boreholes and support from the municipal water supply, the drought has crippled them all,” the NSPCA said.

It added that said while they did not have the means to take food and water to the affected communities, they called on others who could help to do so.

“These animals are suffering and need everyone’s help.”

The councillor in the area, Elroy Phete, said they were trying to get help from the government.

“The situation is quite bad. We have had some rain but are not sure if it will make any difference.”

He said the farmers relied heavily on their livestock. “The farmers who are affected are mainly older people. There is no food or money for them.”

If you would like to arrange for food or water to be taken to the area, contact [email protected]

