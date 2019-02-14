The One Planet City Challenge runs in these countries illustrated on this world map. Picture WWF

Cape Town – The WWF has launched the One Planet City Challenge 2019, asking cities to show how they aim to deliver on the Paris Agreement by limiting their climate impact. The organisation said the new assessment framework for the One Planet City Challenge will be based on data from the UN climate panel - the IPCC - and participating cities will be asked to compare their current emissions with the emission reductions needed to reach the target of limiting global warming to below 1.5ºC.

“By joining WWF’s One Planet City Challenge, local authorities receive a professional assessment of their current performance and advice about the most effective steps they can take to limit global warming,” said Louise Scholtz, WWF South Africa’s Urban Future programme manager.

This would establish the ambition levels required, taking into account each city’s level of development. Local governments would also receive guidance as to how they could most effectively bring about reductions and advice on how best to adapt to the anticipated impacts of climate change.

The WWF said the challenge concluded in 2020, with an international expert jury nominating the winners in each participating country. From those cities, the jury will choose a global winner - with the most compatible action plan to limit warming to 1.5ºC.

“Cities are already responsible for more than 70% percent of global CO2 emissions. It is estimated that 66% of the global population will be living in cities by 2050, so leading cities have an important role to play in showing the way forward.

"By demonstrating how it’s done, cities can have a major influence on the rest of the world. WWF wants to work with these cities to help them make the most effective choices and to spread their learning to other cities,” said the organisation.

South African cities that have participated in the One Planet City Challenge (previously known as the Earth Hour Challenge) are eThekwini (2018 national winner), Cape Town (global winner 2014) and Tshwane (twice a national winner).

During the 2018 competition, eThekwini was deemed to be the strongest competitor in South Africa for its “well-rounded focus” on energy consumption targets and actions, as well as for expanding its mobility offering.

Global winners of the One Planet City Challenge have been: Uppsala, Sweden (2018), Paris, France (2016), Seoul, South Korea (2015), Cape Town, South Africa (2014) and Vancouver, Canada (2013).

Cape Times