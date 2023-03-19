Opening young minds: Riebeek Kasteel celebrates new ECD centre

Cape Town - The Riebeek Kasteel community had reason to celebrate when it recently welcomed a new ECD centre through the efforts of partnerships. The New Rest Valley ECD was opened on March 17.

It was made possible through Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), Rotary Clubs of Newlands and Pinelands, Vuya Foundation, Africa Aweee, a private family trust, Stonehage Fleming Charitable Foundation, University Pre-Primary, Corobrik, FloorworX, Tile House and The MAAK. President of the Vuya Foundation, Mercia Isaacs, said: “We recognised that our biggest return on investment in South Africa is educating and nurturing our children, teaching them values and opening their minds to the ever-changing environment.” With the support of the Swartland Municipality, Dez Jansen, representing the Foundation and RC Pinelands, said they approached the Rotary Club to source funding, work with building professionals, and manage the project.

The MAAK’s John Winship said the project was complex. “There were several funders providing R5.7 million and additional contributions were sourced from material suppliers and engineers. Working with the dynamic team of architects and project managers from The MAAK a beautiful, colourful and functional design was developed,” said Winship. The facility’s three classrooms have capacity for 80 children and more than 50 are already registered.