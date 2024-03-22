Operation Exodus kicks off on Metro roads ahead of Easter holiday period

Ahead of the Easter holiday period, the City’s Traffic Services launched Operation Exodus on Thursday, offering free vehicle checks to long distance public transport operators. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said roads were generally busier over the Easter holiday with not only more vehicles, but also more long distance public transport vehicles on our major routes.

“Unfortunately, this time of year is also notorious for the number of accidents and loss of life and we want to do everything possible to ensure the safety of all our road users. “Operation Exodus offers free vehicle checks and I want to encourage all our long- distance operators to make use of the service. Ensuring your vehicle is in tip-top shape saves lives,” said Smith. Last year, 423 vehicles were presented at the testing stations and included 361 buses and 33 minibuses.

Vehicle examiners check a number of things, including tyres, brakes, wiper blades, the undercarriage and whether the vehicle is properly licensed. The teams will focus on vehicle safety, driver fitness, overloading, as well as the validity of operating licences. Operation Exodus teams will be stationed at the Joe Gqabi Public Transport Interchange, Bellville Traffic Department and the long distance bus terminus in the CBD.

“Our traffic officers and other enforcement departments will also be on the road to ensure the general motoring public has their vehicles checked. “Make sure your vehicle is in good running condition, tyre pressure is set correctly, all lights and wipers are working properly,” said Smith. Operation Exodus concludes on March 29.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launched the annual Easter Road Safety Campaign under the theme “Fika uphila” (Arrive Alive). The focus on the national road campaign is encouraging road users to exercise “consciousness regarding their safety, ensuring they reach their destinations safely”. Arrive Alive said last year’s statistics for the Easter weekend showed a 33% increase in the number of fatal crashes, with fatalities rising in tandem by 37% to 252 deaths.