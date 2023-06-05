Ousted convocation president quits Stellenbosch University

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Convocation president Advocate Jan Heunis became the first casualty of a power struggle in the institution when he was ousted from his position in the Convocation before he resigned from the university’s Council. Heunis was leading calls for SU rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers to resign over claims of nepotism.

SU Council chairperson Dr Nicky Newton-King said Heunis had stepped down from Council with immediate effect. “Dr Heunis has given many years of service to the University, on Convocation and on Council, and I thank him for this. I wish him well,” said Newton-King. On Thursday night an extraordinary convocation meeting was held where two motions against executive members were debated and voted on.

The meeting was chaired by retired justice BM Griesel. The first motion dealt with a petition by Convocation member Dr Louise van Rhyn, which was issued on May 2 and seconded by 246 other members. It stated that the members had lost confidence in the Convocation executive committee with the exception of the vice-president Dr Rudi Buys, and the remainder should vacate their offices as they acted in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner.

The petition opposed calls for De Villiers to resign. This after nepotism allegations were levelled against De Villiers, that he used his discretionary rights to ensure the placement of his wife’s nephew at the institution’s medical school, despite some applicants having better academic results. Heunis had said: “The allegations regarding the rector’s nepotism are undisputed and the Convocation’s executive is of the view that he should resign in the best interests of SU.”

On May 16, another motion called for vice-president Buys to vacate his position and for a new vice-president of the executive committee to be elected. Buys was accused of staging a campaign against executive committee members in the media, sowing division and damaging the image of the university. Buys had expressed his opposition against Heunis and other executive members’ decision over the De Villiers matter.

He told the Cape Times that they had “decided on his guilt prematurely, demanded his resignation publicly in a way to embarrass the university”, and said other Convocation members were not consulted. SU’s spokesperson Martin Viljoen said that for members who registered for the online meeting a 24-hour voting period was also agreed on between the president, vice-president, and the two proposers of the motions. “The first, a motion of no confidence in the executive committee of the Convocation, excluding the vice-president, Dr Rudi Buys, carried. The members of the executive committee excluding the vice-president will now vacate their positions.

“The second, a motion of no confidence in the vice-president of the Convocation, did not carry. “SU confirms that due process has been followed and trusts that all members of the Convocation will abide by these outcomes. The university will continue to provide administrative and logistical assistance to support the Convocation wherever required,” said Viljoen. Motion one saw 1 559 votes in favour and 811 against, while motion two saw 934 for, and 1 312 against.

At least 98 abstained. Buys said on Sunday: “It was and still is inspiring how diverse the members of the Convocation were who boldly expressed their views during the extraordinary meeting. That the meeting proceeded in an orderly manner with thoughtful inputs is a compliment to the Convocation. This surely symbolises healthy democracy in action, and holds great promise for the future. “The task now is to establish discussion mechanisms that bring diverse members together for thorough consultation. This will help the Convocation prepare to elect a new executive that is committed to inclusiveness and consultation with members, as soon as possible.” Professor Tulio de Oliveira said democracy and law had won.