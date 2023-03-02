Outcry over death of man accused of stealing grapes

Cape Town - The farming community in Droeheuwel, Roberston, along with the family of Peter October, who is believed to have been killed while attempting to steal grapes near his home in efforts to make ends meet, have urged police to leave no stone unturned in investigating his death. The unemployed 55-year-old October was reported missing to the local Robertson police last Wednesday after he left early in the morning with his bag.

His bruised and battered body was found early on Thursday morning at a farm in a shallow grave near bushes. Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, said police were investigating the murder. Gwala confirmed the discovery of a body in the bushes.

“No arrest has been effected at this point. Robertson police are following all possible leads.” According to October’s grieving mother, Elsie October, when her son did not return home, his partner informed the family. “She says Peter left in the morning with a bag saying he was going to the farm.

“He is unemployed so we think he was caught stealing grapes and was assaulted to death. “We have not seen his body yet and have been told he had bruises. “Yes, it is wrong to steal but no one has the right to take another person’s life. We want answers and hope that justice will not fail him,” she said.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director, Billy Claasen, condemned the incident, claiming it was not the first time an incident like this happened in the region. “We are calling for people to leave the circumstances leading to the incident to the police investigation team because there have been a lot of allegations or blame. “We do not promote any lawlessness and have asked people to not steal grapes from farmers or anything from anyone.

“With this said, we call on farmers to contact the police in times like these and stop making use of these security companies. “Some of these...are operating like vigilante groups and they ‘skop, donner en bliksem’ our poor people in certain areas. “This incident is similar to the one earlier this year in De Doorns where a person also died after a brutal attack.

“This needs to stop,” said Claasen. He called for the appointment of a provincial team of detectives to be assigned to investigate October’s murder. Women on Farms Project (WFP) spokesperson, Kara Mackay, said the unemployment situation in rural areas was dire.

“We were not alert yet to the incident but a 55-year-old man is not like a teenager who would wake up to just go steal grapes. Unless he is not well. “The response of murder to theft is disproportionate,” said Mackay. Some people are seasonal workers and unemployment gets worse. That is when desperation might kick in, some people even get loans to cover their basic needs,” said Mackay.