Outrage at ‘angry terrorist’ label in book on 'lockdown life lessons from Mandela'

Cape Town – The Nelson Mandela Foundation has set the record straight about claims in a book that purports to give “life lessons from Nelson Mandela about lockdown”. In referring to the late statesman’s years in prison, Dr Brenda Hattingh penned, on the back cover of her self-published book, Life Lessons from Nelson Mandela, that Mandela entered his “lockdown” period as an “angry, revengeful terrorist and murderer with a dream and vision”, who “started to live his best life - a 5-Star life, at the age of 80 years - and only after lockdown”. The remarks have been met with outrage on social media, and Hattingh yesterday said she “regrets the phrasing without giving context”, and has removed the statement. Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti said the remarks were inaccurate. “The Foundation has chosen not to interfere with this exercise of freedom of speech. However, it would be important to stick to facts, especially in reference to the questionable and inaccurate remarks made in the book about who and what Mandela was before he went to prison.

“The public has the right to be outraged at these inferences made in the book because Mandela’s legacy belongs to the people.

"The Nelson Mandela Foundation deeply appreciates that people have been active and used their freedom of speech to stand up and defend Mandela’s legacy on questions of fact,” Koti said.

Hattingh is a leadership coach and mentor, and a registered psychologist who has published in the past. She has never met Mandela. She said yesterday she had been overwhelmed by the reaction to the book.

“The phrase on the back cover stating ‘He entered prison as an angry, revengeful, terrorist and murderer’ was the dominant narrative around him when he began his 27 years behind bars in 1962. I regret phrasing this so directly without giving context.

"During that time, this was how Nelson Mandela was labelled. He was seen as a terrorist and murderer by the oppressive apartheid government, and general white populace of that time.

"He was also on the US terrorist watch list till 2008. Fortunately, Mandela’s terrorist label has faded into the background.

"Today we can look back and acknowledge these wrongful perceptions, labels and the way he and his comrades were treated. This too is a lesson,” she said.

Cape Times