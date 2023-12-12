Over 18 000 calls to AA to jump-start vehicles

The AA this year received more than 18 000 calls to jump-start vehicles across South Africa. Extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, affect the performance of a car battery, the association explained. In hot temperatures, excessive heat can accelerate chemical reactions within the battery and lead to overheating.

According to the AA, it received at least 18 400 calls to jump-start vehicles across the country this year. The calls for jump-starts to the AA were received mostly between 7am and 11am as well as between 4pm and 7pm during the week. “These are the peak-hour times for school drop-offs and getting to work in the morning, and are the times when most people are in a rush to get home in the evening,” it said.

Most battery centres don’t operate after 5pm, leaving many people stuck and without alternatives, the AA said. The association said car batteries were one of the most underrated parts of the car, as they are hidden from the attention of the driver and were, therefore, never top-of-mind. The amount of technology that drivers have in their cars also took a big toll on the battery’s ability to do its job, the AA added, and determined how long it lasted.

“Headlights, radios and electronic device chargers all demand power from the battery to operate. This can be overwhelming and cause the battery to fail, especially if it is older and already struggling to hold a charge. That is why it is important to make it a habit to assess the health of your car battery. “It’s important to make sure to get an annual check-up for the battery of your car. Drive the car regularly for distances over 10km to give it enough chance to recharge. “If the vehicle is left undriven for periods over three weeks, it is advisable to disconnect it, thereby saving the charge,” the AA advised.