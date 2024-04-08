Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said 433 prisoners who were granted special remission along with former president Jacob Zuma had re-offended as at the end of February. The special remission process was announced in August 2023 and ended on November 2, 2023.

“Out of the total number of 16 472 inmates who were released on the special remission programme, only 433 have re-offended as on 29 February 2024,” Lamola said. He was responding in writing to questions from DA MP Janho Engelbrecht when he asked whether the prisoners had completed the rehabilitation programme and whether some had been re-arrested since their release. Lamola said a total of 7 912 prisoners completed the rehabilitation programmes.

A further 11 697 prisoners completed the re-integration programmes. Lamola stated that the total number of the released inmates who had re-offended after completing re-integration programmes was 51. He defended the rehabilitation and re-integration programmes.

“The rehabilitation and re-integration programmes are effective and sufficient to prevent re-offending,” he said. Meanwhile, Lamola said only two prisoners out of 326 who were granted special remission since October 2023 were re-arrested for committing offences. Engelbrecht asked Lamola about the prisoners released in terms of the special remission programme who had re-offended since October 27, 2023.

Engelbrecht also enquired whether the specified prisoners had been readmitted to correctional facilities. “A total of 326 offenders were released from October 27, 2023, to November 2, 2023, which is the project end date. “Of the 326 offenders released, two offenders re-offended,” he said.