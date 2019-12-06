The hospital released the statistics yesterday along with an appeal to the public to reach out to children and prioritise their safety ahead of the festive season.
Coinciding with 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children, the hospital revealed that of the 635 incidents recorded, 149 were for neglect, 175 for physical abuse and 92 for sexual abuse, representing 66% of all cases.
Statistics of this year’s cases also revealed an association between the high number of patients admitted to the hospital and domestic violence and alcohol/drug abuse by negligent carers. Statistics show no dramatic difference in the number of girls and boys affected.
Of greatest concern to hospital management was the increasing trend of child gunshot injury victims who were being caught in cross-fire incidents.