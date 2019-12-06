Over 600 cases of violence against kids treated at Red Cross hospital in 10 months









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A staggering 635 incidents involving violence against children have been treated at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital between January and October this year. The hospital released the statistics yesterday along with an appeal to the public to reach out to children and prioritise their safety ahead of the festive season. Coinciding with 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children, the hospital revealed that of the 635 incidents recorded, 149 were for neglect, 175 for physical abuse and 92 for sexual abuse, representing 66% of all cases. Statistics of this year’s cases also revealed an association between the high number of patients admitted to the hospital and domestic violence and alcohol/drug abuse by negligent carers. Statistics show no dramatic difference in the number of girls and boys affected. Of greatest concern to hospital management was the increasing trend of child gunshot injury victims who were being caught in cross-fire incidents.

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital medical manager Dr Anita Parbhoo said: “Health resources are being redirected to provide high value care for these young victims, which places a burden on our other services.

"It is terribly saddening and emotional, and the entire hospital community is rocked by these cases. We call on the public to reach out and support children in need of care and protection.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo echoed Parbhoo’s message by calling on communities to take responsibility for their children.

“I would also like to appeal to doctors, nurses, teachers, friends, family and community members to have a heart, to have the courage to look, listen and to reach out and support children in need of care and protection,” Mbombo said.

Any person can report suspected child abuse or neglect if they believe, on reasonable grounds, that a child is in need of care and protection.

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, through the Children’s Hospital Trust, is expanding the emergency centre, which is the reception point for most of these cases.

Almost half of the R122 million funding target has been reached. Visit www.childrenshospitaltrust.org.za to find out how you can help.

Cape Times