Cape Town – To date, 94 lost children have been reunited with their families over the festive season in the Cape Town metropole.
"Unfortunately, there have also been several incidents that are of grave concern, including two young girls who were left behind at the beach – their parents only realised that they were missing when they arrived home," councillor Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for community services and health said on Tuesday.
Identikidz staff ensured that the children were safely reunited with their family and notified the Western Cape Department of Social Development.
Badroodien added that his staff have also noticed far too many young children arriving at beaches without adult supervision.
"In a country where the exploitation and abuse of women and children is so prevalent, children being out and about on their own, or being left behind at the beach is simply not okay.