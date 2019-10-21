Although Radius Masukume, 49, had his teeth knocked out and is left with knife wounds on his face, he has no regrets. Masukume said he was walking to work across a field off Gie Road at about 5pm on October 10 when he heard a woman crying out.
“At first I didn’t see where she was When I reached her one guy was already raping her. Another was standing beside them watching.
"As I approached, a third guy I was not aware of stabbed me from behind. I fell to the ground and fought him. He stabbed me in my face and head four times.” Masukume said the suspects then fled towards Dunoon.
“I ran to the road to ask for assistance, then luckily a police van stopped.