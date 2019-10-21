Over R45 000 raised for man who saved Table View woman from being raped









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A Table View man who came to the rescue of a woman who was being raped has been hailed a hero. Although Radius Masukume, 49, had his teeth knocked out and is left with knife wounds on his face, he has no regrets. Masukume said he was walking to work across a field off Gie Road at about 5pm on October 10 when he heard a woman crying out. “At first I didn’t see where she was When I reached her one guy was already raping her. Another was standing beside them watching. "As I approached, a third guy I was not aware of stabbed me from behind. I fell to the ground and fought him. He stabbed me in my face and head four times.” Masukume said the suspects then fled towards Dunoon. “I ran to the road to ask for assistance, then luckily a police van stopped.

Radius Masukume, 49 Photo: Facebook

“The woman was traumatised and crying; those men had also stabbed her in the back. Fortunately, our wounds were not too deep. The woman was walking home, coming back from work when she was accosted.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said no one has been arrested yet.

Masukume was taken to Dunoon Community Health Centre and discharged the same day, while the woman was transported to Victoria Hospital.

The father of six said he was recovering well and the stitches were removed last week.

“At the time of rescuing her I really didn’t think of what could’ve happened to me I couldn’t look the other way knowing I also have children. That is someone’s mother and back at home in Zimbabwe I was taught not to hurt women.”

Keep the Energy, a Facebook group which focuses on gender-based violence, started a fundraising campaign for Masukume.

The organisation has raised R45 101 so far. To donate, visit their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times