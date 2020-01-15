Ricardo Kettledas, 29, risked his life for the boys, both aged 14, with the help of the National Sea Rescue Institutes’s (NSRI) Pink Rescue Buoy.
Lodewyk van Rensburg, NSRI station commander at Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape, said the duty crew were activated following reports of children in distress in the surf.
“Three children and one teenager were not too deep when they got caught in the rip current and managed to get safely out of the water. But two teenagers were swept out to sea.
“Kettledas instructed the children to go and grab the pink buoy for him and he launched into the surf. He was able to rescue one of the teenagers, who showed signs of non-fatal drowning.