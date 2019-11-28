Paarl teacher dies after 'huge stone' is thrown at husband's car on N1









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A motorist's wife was killed in the early hours today after a huge stone was thrown at his car on the N1, near Simonsvlei, while travelling to Paarl. "It is apparent that the victim and her husband were travelling from Cape Town back to Paarl when an unknown person, who appeared out of nowhere, threw the brick at the vehicle the couple was travelling with. "Both victims were treated on the scene and the 58-year-old female was declared dead due to the injuries she sustained," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said. Netwerk24 reported that the victim was Paarl teacher Michelle Pietersen, who had been travelling with her husband. Anton Pietersen said the huge stone hit his wife in the face. He didn't stop and raced to the Paarl Mediclinic, but she unfortunately died in the car.

The New Orleans Secondary School, where Pietersen worked, posted a message on Facebook: "This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and beloved teacher, Mrs Michele Pietersen.

"She and her husband were on their way home from Cape Town when the accident occurred. It is such a tragic and unnecessary violent act.

"Our prayers are with her husband Mr Anton Pietersen, her children and grandchildren as well as the extended family."

Denzil Wessels posted: "What a sad day, my niece is in her class. She was straight to the point and her presence captured a room, which is rare and yet so refreshing.

"What a loss. Rest in eternal peace Juffie! Condolences to the family, our school and her colleagues."

Hambly Randall Matthews posted: "RIP dear Michelle. Was so fortunate to have a quick chat with you last week in Pick n Pay Paarl Mall."

Paarl Crime, Incidents And Traffic INFO posted on its page: "Why should innocent people be beaten with a brick. Why should someone die because of an extremely irresponsible and unthinking criminal.

"You have now committed a murder and… you leave a family with great sadness."

Malo said: "A case of murder has been opened for investigation and the arrests are yet to be made."

Police urge anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to kindly contact Paarl police or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

