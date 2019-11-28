Cape Town – A motorist's wife was killed in the early hours today after a huge stone was thrown at his car on the N1, near Simonsvlei, while travelling to Paarl.
"It is apparent that the victim and her husband were travelling from Cape Town back to Paarl when an unknown person, who appeared out of nowhere, threw the brick at the vehicle the couple was travelling with.
"Both victims were treated on the scene and the 58-year-old female was declared dead due to the injuries she sustained," Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said.
Netwerk24 reported that the victim was Paarl teacher Michelle Pietersen, who had been travelling with her husband.
Anton Pietersen said the huge stone hit his wife in the face. He didn't stop and raced to the Paarl Mediclinic, but she unfortunately died in the car.